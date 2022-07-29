Philippines reports first case of monkeypox; virus found in returning Filipino

MANILA – The Philippines on Friday (July 29) reported its first case of monkeypox.

The virus was found carried by a 31-year-old Filipino who flew back to Manila on July 19, Health Ministry spokesman Beverly Ho said in a news briefing.

He had been in countries with known monkeypox cases.

He was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for monkeypox on July 28, but had already been discharged.

He is now “undergoing strict isolation and monitoring at home”, said Dr Ho.

The patient was found to have 10 close contacts, including three from his own family. All are not showing any symptoms but are still under quarantine.

Dr Ho said the Philippines has been working with the United States to secure vaccines for monkeypox.

Access to these vaccines has been tight for countries like the Philippines, as not many doses are available and only a select population group – mostly men who have sex with men – have to be vaccinated, unlike Covid-19, she said.

Rolling out vaccines is also likely to bump into deeply held religious beliefs in this largely Catholic nation that regard homosexuality as a sin, and gay sex as taboo.

The government has included questions screening for monkeypox in travel declarations for those coming to the Philippines. That, so far, has been the country’s only deterrence.

But Dr Ho assured that “our systems are in place… We all need to work together. We also need the public to be vigilant, including the key population groups at most risk”.

She reiterated an advisory from the World Health Organisation (WHO) that discourages those in the group highly susceptible to the virus to limit their sexual partners.

“Based on what we know about monkeypox, lifestyle, there is a clear need to be more careful about who we interact with, especially sexual intimate contact,” said Dr Ho.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday (July 27) that the best way to protect against infection was “to reduce the risk of exposure”.

Dr Tedros has declared monkeypox a global health emergency, with over 18,000 cases now reported in at least 78 countries. At least five have died.