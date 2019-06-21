Philippines rejects China's call to jointly probe collision in South China Sea

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - The Philippines rejected China's suggestion to jointly probe the June 9 collision in the South China Sea involving the two nations' boats.

"There will be no joint investigation. China and the Philippines will conduct their respective investigations," Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin said on Friday (June 21) on his official Twitter account.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang, at a briefing on Thursday, proposed a joint probe of a Chinese vessel's collision with a Philippine boat near Reed Bank, which left 22 Filipino fishermen floating at sea and rescued later by a Vietnamese crew.

The two countries "can exchange respective findings and properly handle the matter through friendly consultations" by jointly investigating the incident, the Chinese official said.