Philippines reinstates mask mandates in Manila railways as Covid-19 cases rise

The Philippines has reinstated mask mandates at railways snaking across its sprawling regional capital following a recent rise in Covid-19 cases.

Commuters will now have to again wear masks when using the main MRT line, two light rail lines and the main train line criss-crossing Metro Manila – a metropolis of 16 cities home to some 14 million people. Mask-wearing on public transport was made voluntary in October 2022.

These rail lines move at least 500,000 passengers each day.

“Medical professionals in the railways sector stressed that the risk of Covid-19 transmission remains present in our trains as they are enclosed spaces,” Assistant Transport Secretary Jorjette Aquino said in a statement.

Ms Aquino said vaccination is not a guarantee against infection, as those vaccinated “can still become infected and potentially spread the virus to others”.

The Department of Health said there is no need yet to restore mask mandates for the general population.

“In terms of returning the mask mandate, no such discussions are ongoing. The (health department) believes that the current voluntary masking policy can be maintained, as long as the people know when they should wear their masks,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told reporters.

Dr Vergeire said Covid-19 cases in the country have gone up, from 274 a day last week to 371 cases currently, “but (the rise has not been) as big as the numbers we have in past years”.

Still, the health department has recommended extending the higher health alert level in 26 provinces, including in top tourist destinations such as Palawan and Cebu.

This requires places like restaurants, malls, hotels, gyms and cinemas to check for overcrowding.

The Philippines has had more than four million Covid-19 infections since it recorded its first Covid-19 case in January 2020. At least 66,000 have died.