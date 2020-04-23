Philippines protests China's new South China Sea districts

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - The Philippines filed a diplomatic protest against China's creation of two new districts to administer islands in the disputed South China Sea, its top envoy said.

It also protested China's alleged pointing of a radar gun at a Philippine Navy ship in the South-east Asian nation's waters, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin said on Twitter.

He did not elaborate, and said other agencies won't comment because the protests are "strictly confidential".

Vietnam, which also claims parts of the South China Sea, last week protested China's decision to form administrative districts in the area.