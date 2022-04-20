Philippines' election body dismisses disqualification case against Marcos Jr

MANILA - The Philippines’ top poll body on Wednesday (April 20) dismissed the last disqualification case still pending against Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late dictator that polls predict is set to win as president in the May 9 elections by a landslide.

In its ruling, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said a disqualification case based on Mr Marcos Jr's failure to file income tax returns lacked merit.

Mr Marcos Jr is locked in a bitter contest with his main rival, Vice-President Leni Robredo.

Analysts warn that, with Mr Marcos Jr ahead of Ms Robredo by a wide margin with less than three weeks left till voting day, the elections could lead to another protracted legal war or, worse, violence, if Mr Marcos Jr loses to Ms Robredo.