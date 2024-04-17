Philippines plans development of SEZ, with Singapore-inspired housing and aviation hub

CLARK, Pampanga – Plans are afoot to further develop a special economic zone (SEZ) north of Philippine capital Manila by introducing affordable housing inspired by Singapore’s HDB flats and developing an existing civil aviation complex into a global hub a la Changi Airport.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who wrapped up a four-day visit to the Philippines on April 17, said the Republic looks forward to exchanging ideas with the Philippines as the latter seeks to bring them to fruition.

Filipino officials gave the minister a tour around New Clark City, a 9,450ha community currently being developed inside the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone, which was formerly a US military base.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said in February that he wants New Clark City to become the country’s first smart city, inspired by Singapore’s infrastructure and development model.

Sixteen Singapore firms are currently operating in Clark, employing over 1,600 people and generating investments worth US$139.92 million (S$190 million) as at 2023. There are over 1,000 local and foreign businesses in the SEZ.

Mr Joshua Bingcang, head of the agency tasked to convert former US military bases in the Philippines into modern mixed-use communities, said the Philippines wants to build an affordable housing complex in Clark, with architecture modelled after Singapore’s Housing Board designs.

He added that a Singapore firm, which he did not name, is one of two contractors that have put in bids to set up New Clark City’s information and communications technology network.