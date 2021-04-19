Philippines on flood alert as super storm nears

MANILA • The Philippines warned of flash floods and landslides as Surigae intensified while on water to become the first super typhoon this year.

The typhoon - locally known as Bising - which now has the strength of a Category 5 hurricane, is over the Philippine Sea to the east of the Bicol region, the nation's weather bureau said yesterday.

While the storm is not expected to hit land, it will bring heavy rain and strong winds to eastern provinces as it moves north-west with top winds of 215kmh and gusts of up to 265kmh.

The United States Joint Typhoon Warning Centre has labelled Surigae as a super typhoon, with maximum sustained winds of 165 knots and gusts of up to 200 knots.

"Considering the uncertainty in the track forecast of the typhoon, a westward shift in the current forecast track may result in potentially significant impact," the Philippine weather bureau said. "The possibility of a close approach scenario is not ruled out."

An average of 20 typhoons pass through the Philippines each year.

In 2013, Haiyan killed more than 6,300 people.

BLOOMBERG