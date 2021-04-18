Philippines on alert as Typhoon Surigae intensifies

MANILA • The Philippines is bracing itself for destructive winds and intense rain as Typhoon Surigae rapidly intensifies.

The typhoon, known locally as Bising, is moving west-north-west over the Philippine Sea, packing maximum winds of 175kmh and gusts of up to 215kmh, said the Philippines' weather bureau yesterday.

Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur, the agency warned, as it placed about a dozen areas east of the country under the lowest storm alert.

Surigae, the first typhoon in the western Pacific basin this year, is not likely to directly hit land, according to the agency.

It is, however, expected to intensify further and could reach a peak of 195kmh to 205kmh today, the bureau said.

Shipping operations at a port in Sorsogon province have been suspended until Tuesday, owing to the typhoon, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Twitter.

"Conditions will be favourable for further strengthening," meteorologist Tony Zartman said on AccuWeather's website, adding that the impact on the Philippines would depend on how quickly the typhoon makes a turn to the north while on water over the weekend.

An average of 20 typhoons pass through the Philippines each year.

BLOOMBERG