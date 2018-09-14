Philippines on alert ahead of Super Typhoon Mangkhut landfall

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - The Philippines placed the main Luzon island under storm alert on Friday (Sept 14) and said as many as 824,000 Filipinos may have to be evacuated before Super Typhoon Mangkhut hits land in the northern province of Cagayan overnight.

The storm is expected to hit land between 1am and 5am on Saturday, according to the Philippine weather bureau. It raised the signal number three warning - the third highest - in the northern Philippine provinces of Cagayan, Isabela and Aurora.

Lower alerts in the five-step storm warning system have been hoisted for the rest of main Luzon island, including Metro Manila.

Most schools and some offices in Luzon are shut.

Hong Kong, which is bracing for the storm on Sunday, will open 48 temporary shelters for people in need after typhoon signal No. 3 is issued.

Residents on some outlying islands have been asked to take precautions and move to safer locations. Mangkhut, whose course is likely to shift, is now expected to head towards southern China.

The storm is forecast by the US military's Joint Typhoon Warning Centre to pack maximum winds of the equivalent of 278kmh with gusts as strong as 333kmh.

Mangkhut, named Ompong in the Philippines, is moving west-north-west at 20kmh towards the country's north.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said his government has allotted almost two billion pesos (S$50.7 million) in stand-by funds for Mangkhut, but may need foreign aid if the impact proves severe.

About 4.3 million Filipinos live in the path of Mangkhut, Mr Ricardo Jalad, executive director of the disaster management agency, said on Thursday. Most of Luzon shut schools.

Mangkhut could affect as many as 41.6 million people in the region, according to the United Nation's Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System.

About 20 cyclones pass through disaster-prone Philippines each year. In 2013, Super Typhoon Haiyan, which packed winds of as high as 315kmh, killed more than 6,300 people there.

More than 4,600 passengers are stranded in various Philippine ports, according to the coast guard.

Philippine Airlines and Cebu Air cancelled some flights on Friday and Saturday.

Cathay Pacific Airways encouraged passengers travelling to and from Hong Kong on Sunday and next Monday to re-book, and the airline will waive the fees.

"It is expected to remain in the category of super typhoon after entering the South China Sea," the Hong Kong Observatory said.

"Although there are still uncertainties in the subsequent track of Mangkhut and its distance from Hong Kong, Mangkhut's extensive circulation will bring significantly deteriorating weather to Hong Kong on Sunday."