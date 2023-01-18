Philippines’ Nobel laureate Maria Ressa, Rappler acquitted of tax evasion charges

MANILA – The Philippines’ embattled Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa on Wednesday scored a legal victory after the country’s tax court acquitted her and her news organisation Rappler Holdings Corporation of four tax evasion charges.

The Court of Tax Appeals (CTA) on Wednesday junked the tax fraud cases filed against the accused in March 2018 by the Department of Justice (DOJ) under Philippines’ former president Rodrigo Duterte.

The DOJ had argued that Rappler’s issuance of Philippine Depositary Receipts (PDRs) to foreign investors Omidyar Network and North Base Media generated taxable income worth 141.86 million pesos (S$3.42 million) that the digital media company did not declare in 2015. A month before the DOJ filed the tax cases, Omidyar had already donated its PDRs to 14 Rappler managers.

PDRs are financial instruments that give foreign investors economic interest in a Philippine company.

But Ressa and Rappler denied the charges, saying the PDR transactions were meant to raise capital. They argued that PDRs are legitimate financial mechanisms that do not generate taxable income.

The CTA justices agreed with them.

This is a high-profile court win for Rappler and its co-founder and CEO Ressa, who was earlier convicted for cyber libel over a 2012 story she did not write nor edit.

She and her co-accused Rey Santos Jr, former Rappler researcher, plan to appeal their cyber libel case before the Philippines’ top court. Both are out on post-conviction bail.

The PDRs cited in the tax cases were also the reason the Philippines’ corporate watchdog revoked Rappler’s licence for allegedly violating the country’s anti-dummy law and constitutional restrictions on foreign ownership.

These cases remain pending, and Rappler can continue operations for now as the closure order against it is not final and cannot yet be executed. The website also has another tax case pending in court.

Rappler had published investigative reports on Mr Duterte, Philippines’ authoritarian leader who gained infamy from 2016 to 2022 for waging his bloody drug war, now the subject of a potential crimes against humanity probe by the International Criminal Court.

His government lodged multiple cases against Ressa, Rappler, and its reporters in retaliation, a move considered by watchdogs as part of the Duterte regime’s broader attack against press that was critical of him.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Mr Duterte’s ally, has so far distanced himself from the cases hounding Rappler, saying it would be “improper” for him to interfere with the proceedings.

The only son and namesake of the late dictator has also vowed to respect press freedom, but journalists critical of him during his presidential campaign in 2022 were reportedly harassed and shunned in favour of “friendlier” media and bloggers.