Philippines’ Marcos to bump up military pay after coup calls

Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced an increase in soldiers' salary amid mounting political pressure.

PHOTO: AFP

MANILA The Philippines’ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced an increase in soldiers’ salary, months after his military chief revealed attempts to unseat him.

Mr Marcos said in a video released Dec 3 that the base pay increase will be done in three tranches, the first of which will be implemented at the start of 2026.

“This administration believes that those who protect the country deserve to be protected,” the President said.

Other so-called uniformed personnel, including those from the coast guard, will also get a pay boost, he said.

The move comes as Mr Marcos’ administration is facing mounting political pressure from a corruption scandal that has triggered protests and shaken investor confidence.

In October, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief

Romeo Brawner Jr said he rejected calls

from some retired officers “to intervene through several means, possibly through a coup d’etat”.

The Philippines’ military has a history of staging coup attempts, with the current President’s father, Mr Ferdinand Marcos, deposed in 1986 through a military-backed popular revolt.

The decision to hike military pay could have fiscal implications. The government has been trying for years to overhaul the military pension system that is putting a strain on the national budget. BLOOMBERG

