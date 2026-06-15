Philippines’ Marcos calls for special Congress session amid deadlock

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MANILA – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr called Congress to a special session on June 17 to pass priority legislative measures, hoping lawmakers will set aside political distractions.

Marcos made the call via a statement released on June 15, citing the need to urgently act on priority Bills aimed at strengthening social protection, expanding access to education and healthcare, and providing greater support to Filipinos amid challenges including the oil shock and natural disasters.

“The administration expressed confidence that lawmakers will set aside political distractions and focus on passing measures that will deliver timely and meaningful support to the Filipino people,” it said.

Marcos’ move comes amid a power struggle in the Senate, which has deepened the country’s political chaos. Two Senate factions have been at odds over who controls the Upper Chamber, with one bloc aligned with the president’s ally-turned-critic Vice-President Sara Duterte.

The political division at the Senate has paralysed the legislative mill and cast uncertainties over Duterte’s impeachment trial, which was set to start on July 6.

The constitution authorises the president to call a special session of Congress any time. The House of Representatives and the Senate are on recess, and are scheduled to resume regular sessions on July 27. BLOOMBERG