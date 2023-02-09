Philippines, Japan sign disaster relief deal seen to forge closer military ties

MANILA – The Philippines and Japan on Thursday signed a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief agreement, which could serve as a precursor to joint military exercises as tensions mount over China’s growing influence in Asia.

The deal was inked during Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s five-day working visit to Tokyo, where he and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida witnessed the signing of seven bilateral deals covering various areas like infrastructure, agriculture and the economy.

The two nations agreed for now to set terms of reference (TOR) that would allow Japan to deploy troops to the Philippines for humanitarian and disaster relief operations.

The Philippines and Japan see the TOR’s potential to help set up a broader legal framework for closer defence and security cooperation in the future.

“The President and I welcome the signing of the TOR concerning the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief activities of the Japan Self-Defence Forces and agreed to continue exploring a framework to strengthen and facilitate such activities as joint exercises,” said Mr Kishida.

In their joint statement, Japan also vowed to complete its transfer of air surveillance radar systems to the Philippines and continue its air defence training activities.

In April 2022, the foreign and defence ministers of both countries held their first “two-plus-two” meeting, vowing closer military cooperation. A“two-plus-two” meeting is a dialogue format between the foreign and defence ministers between two nations to discuss security cooperation.

Seven months later, then-Philippines’ defence chief Jose Faustino Jr said it was open to an agreement that would allow Japanese forces to conduct exercises in the country. But there are no formal negotiations on this yet.

Mr Kishida said they also plan to strengthen cooperation between Japan, the United States and the Philippines, aiming to collaborate towards “realising a free and open Indo-Pacific”.

The three countries’ security and defence interests are aligned, considering China’s growing influence in the region.

The Philippines’ geographical location makes it a strategic military ally for superpowers Japan and the US in the event of a Taiwan-China conflict or an armed attack against the Philippines in the South China Sea.

Manila and Beijing are among the claimants in the disputed waters, and both Japan and the US have backed the Philippines in its maritime dispute with China.