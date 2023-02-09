Philippines, Japan sign disaster relief deal seen to forge closer military ties

MANILA – The Philippines and Japan on Thursday signed a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief agreement, which could serve as a precursor to joint military exercises as tensions mount over China’s growing influence in Asia.
The deal was inked during Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s five-day working visit to Tokyo, where he and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida witnessed the signing of seven bilateral deals covering various areas like infrastructure, agriculture and the economy.
The two nations agreed for now to set terms of reference (TOR) that would allow Japan to deploy troops to the Philippines for humanitarian and disaster relief operations.
The Philippines and Japan see the TOR’s potential to help set up a broader legal framework for closer defence and security cooperation in the future.
“The President and I welcome the signing of the TOR concerning the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief activities of the Japan Self-Defence Forces and agreed to continue exploring a framework to strengthen and facilitate such activities as joint exercises,” said Mr Kishida.
In their joint statement, Japan also vowed to complete its transfer of air surveillance radar systems to the Philippines and continue its air defence training activities.
In April 2022, the foreign and defence ministers of both countries held their first “two-plus-two” meeting, vowing closer military cooperation. A“two-plus-two” meeting is a dialogue format between the foreign and defence ministers between two nations to discuss security cooperation.
Seven months later, then-Philippines’ defence chief Jose Faustino Jr said it was open to an agreement that would allow Japanese forces to conduct exercises in the country. But there are no formal negotiations on this yet.
Mr Kishida said they also plan to strengthen cooperation between Japan, the United States and the Philippines, aiming to collaborate towards “realising a free and open Indo-Pacific”.
The three countries’ security and defence interests are aligned, considering China’s growing influence in the region.
The Philippines’ geographical location makes it a strategic military ally for superpowers Japan and the US in the event of a Taiwan-China conflict or an armed attack against the Philippines in the South China Sea.
Manila and Beijing are among the claimants in the disputed waters, and both Japan and the US have backed the Philippines in its maritime dispute with China.
Japan has also spent years beefing up the Philippine Coast Guard, which serves as the country’s first line of defence amid Beijing’s incursions in the South China Sea.
The BRP Teresa Magbanua, one of the Philippines’ largest vessels patrolling the disputed waters, was donated by Japan.
It was the same vessel that hosted US Vice-President Kamala Harris when she visited the island province of Palawan in November to reaffirm Washington’s “unwavering commitment” to defend the Philippines.
Mr Marcos’ visit to Japan also came just days after he granted the US wider access to Filipino military bases under a 2014 deal that allows Washington to rotate troops in the Philippines for extended stays, bring in military equipment and hold joint training exercises.
Defence and security expert Heigo Sato from Takushoku University in Tokyo told the Associated Press that having access to Philippine military bases expands strategic options for both Japan and the US.
“When you think about the stability in the region and sea lanes, and deterrence to China’s maritime assertiveness, deepening cooperation with the Philippines is crucial for the security of Japan and the United States,” he said.
Talks of forging closer security cooperation with Japan started in 2015 under the late Philippine president Benigno Aquino III. But his successor Rodrigo Duterte instead prioritised warmer relations with China, while also pivoting away from the US, a military ally of both Japan and the Philippines.
Beijing still insists on its expansive claims over the South China Sea, which an international tribunal had struck down in a 2016 ruling that favoured the Philippines.
Since taking office in June 2022, Mr Marcos has already forged a different foreign policy path from his predecessor, Mr Duterte.
Mr Marcos has been striking a diplomatic balancing act between forging stronger security ties with military allies like Japan and US, while also fostering deeper economic relations with China.
In his first eight months in office, Mr Marcos already had two bilateral meetings each with Mr Kishida, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who hosted the Philippine leader on a three-day state visit in January.
Beyond the security front, Japan also agreed on Thursday to give the Philippines 600 billion yen (S$6 billion) in assistance to support Manila’s bid to become an upper middle-income country by 2024.
This includes loan agreements to fund two railway projects to be constructed across provinces roughly 40km north-west of the capital Manila.
Mr Marcos said the Philippines’ strategic partnership with Japan is stronger than ever, adding that “the future of our relationship remains full of promise”.
The Philippine leader and his wife, First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, were granted an imperial audience by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Thursday.
Mr Marcos plans to meet Japanese executives as well as the Filipino community in Tokyo before he returns to Manila on Sunday.