Vice-mayor of town in Philippines’ Iloilo dies after accidentally firing her own gun

ILOILO CITY — A vice-mayor of a town in Philippines’ Iloilo was confirmed dead on Dec 31 after accidentally firing her own firearm near her Iloilo City residence the day before.

Ms Aimee Paz Lamasan’s death was initially reported by media outlets, citing unauthorised sources, but was later confirmed by Duenas Mayor Robert Martin Pama on the evening of Dec 31.

“There are no goodbyes between us... See you in the next life... I know we will still be together... Rest in peace to my beloved Vice-Mayor,” Mr Pama said in his post in a mix of English and Tagalog.

Ms Lamasan’s live-in partner, Lord Byron Torrecarion, told local newspaper Panay News that the incident occurred at around 7am local time, in Iloilo City’s La Paz district.

Ms Lamasan was handling the firearm when it accidentally discharged, with the bullet hitting her in the stomach.

She was immediately taken to St Paul’s Hospital.

The exact details leading to her death are still being verified.

Inquirer has reached out to Torrecarion, Iloilo City Police Office director, Police Colonel Kim Legada, and La Paz police station chief, Police Captain Jeffrey Delgado for more information. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK