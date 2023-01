MANILA - The Philippines is teeming with agricultural land and has a climate suitable for growing rice and yet, for decades, the tropical country has struggled to produce enough of this food staple to feed its surging population.

It is quite the irony for a nation where rice is deeply ingrained in its culture, history and cuisine. Rice is an essential part of every Filipino meal, with families serving it for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Traditional snacks are made from sticky rice.