Philippines greenlights Barbie film screening, to blur dashes in South China Sea map

MANILA – There will be no nine-dash line in the South China Sea of Barbie’s world, said the Philippines’ Movie and Television Review Classification Board (MTRCB) on Wednesday, as it gave the go-ahead to the domestic screening of the Warner Bros film.

The MTRCB has asked the film distributor to blur the controversial dash lines on the fictitious world map featured in one scene of the film starring Australian actress Margot Robbie in the titular role.

The board released its decision on the same day the Philippines is marking the 7th anniversary of the historic arbitral ruling that struck down Beijing’s sweeping nine-dash line claim over almost the entire South China Sea in 2016.

The body argued the world map featured in the Barbie film is not the nine-dash line.

This is a less strident position than that of Vietnam, another claimant country in the South China Sea territorial dispute.

Vietnam last week decided to ban the film over its alleged depiction of Beijing’s sweeping claim over almost the entire South China Sea, which is also being challenged by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan.

The Philippines’ MTRCB said: “The Review Committee is convinced that the contentious scene does not depict the ‘nine-dash line’. Instead, the map portrayed the route of the make-believe journey of Barbie from Barbie Land to the ‘real world’, as an integral part of the story.”

It gave Barbie a “Parental Guidance” rating, which means children below 13 years old must be accompanied by an adult to view the film in theatres.

The MTRCB echoed the earlier position by production company Warner Bros, which maintained that the dash lines on Barbie’s map had “not intended to make any type of statement”.

The original version of the controversial map in the film released by MTRCB with permission from Warner Bros, which was seen by The Straits Times, shows dash lines not only next to the land mass representing Asia, but also beside illustrations depicting the United States, Greenland, Brazil and Africa.

The MTRCB said it consulted with the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Office of the Solicitor General, and a legal expert on the South China Sea to finalise its decision.