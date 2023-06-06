Philippines fends off mock terrorist attack in South China Sea drills with US, Japan

BATAAN, Philippines - The Philippines on Tuesday “neutralised” a simulated terrorist threat off the coast of Bataan province in the South China Sea, as part of its first coast guard drills with defence allies the United States and Japan, amid tensions with China.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel boarded a patrol vessel marked as a mock enemy vessel, “MV Destroyer”, to intercept four crew members with links to an international terrorist group. The PCG was tasked to stop the MV Destroyer, which was carrying “weapons of mass destruction”, from entering the country’s ports.

Journalists watching the drills from another PCG ship heard the shooting of blank bullets ring out in the disputed waters as Filipino coast guard officers boarded the MV Destroyer to pursue their targets.

Vessels from the US Coast Guard (USCG) and the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) were on standby as they received radio updates about the operation from a PCG officer.

Minutes later, PCG personnel were seen arresting four of the MV Destroyer’s crew on the deck.

The USCG’s Stratton cutter vessel and the JCG’s Akitsushima vessel went into action after five other crew members jumped overboard, signalling the start of the search-and-rescue part of the trilateral exercises.

The crew members were rescued by USCG and JCG personnel in rubber boats.

Referred to as “Kaagapay” or shoulder-to-shoulder in Tagalog, the trilateral drills are the first of its kind among the Philippines, the US and Japan, with Australia acting as an observer. It kicked off on June 1 and will run until June 7, with almost 500 coast guard personnel from the three countries taking part.

The exercises are being conducted 15 nautical miles off the coast of Bataan, an area that lies well within the 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone of the Philippines in the South China Sea. Manila officially calls these waters the West Philippine Sea.