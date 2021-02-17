Philippines evacuates dozens as Taal volcano rumbles anew

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - Philippine authorities evacuated dozens of people from areas near Taal volcano, a tourist attraction 65km south of the capital, after it recorded increased seismic activities.

About 60 residents of Taal island were moved to safer ground, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Twitter. Authorities are targeting to evacuate about 200 people from two towns, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

Taal recorded 98 tremor episodes lasting five to 12 minutes in the past 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a Feb 16 report.

The area is placed under the lowest alert level where sudden steam-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes and minor ash fall can occur.

One of the Philippines' most active and dangerous volcanoes, Taal erupted in early 2020, killing dozens of people and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee to safety.