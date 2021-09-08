Philippines' Duterte accepts 2022 vice presidential nomination

MANILA (REUTERS) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday (Sept 8) he has accepted his party's nomination to run for vice president in next year's election.

Duterte is barred by the constitution from seeking a second term as president.

His longtime aide Christopher "Bong" Go, a senator, said on Wednesday he had declined the ruling party's presidential nomination.

