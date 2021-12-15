Philippines detects first 2 cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant

MANILA (REUTERS) - The Philippines has detected two imported cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, its first reported cases, the Department of Health (DOH)said on Wednesday (Dec 15).

The two Omicron variant cases, detected from 48 samples sequenced on Tuesday, were currently isolated in a quarantine facility, it said in a statement.

The DOH said one person was a returning overseas Filipino who arrived from Japan on a Philippine Airlines flight on Dec 1, reported the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

"He is currently asymptomatic but had symptoms of colds and cough upon arrival," the DOH said.

The other person is a Nigerian national who arrived from Nigeria on Nov 30 via an Oman Air flight .

""His current status is also asymptomatic," it added.