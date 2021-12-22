Philippines cuts interval for Covid-19 booster shots to 3 months

A health worker getting the booster vaccine in Philippines on Nov 17, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
December 22, 2021 at 9:55 AM

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - The Philippines has shortened the interval for administering Covid-19 vaccine boosters amid the threat of the Omicron variant.

Effective Wednesday (Dec 22), boosters may be given to adults at least three months after the second dose of a primary two-dose vaccine, or two months after a single dose, the Department of Health said.

The agency revised its initial recommendation for a six-month wait time.

"The approval came at an opportune time as several countries also re-strategised in light of the Omicron and other Covid-19 variants that may emerge," Health Secretary Francisco Duque said.

Countries from Germany to Saudi Arabia are moving to accelerate booster shots as the fast-spreading Omicron variant drives surges in different parts of the globe.

In the Philippines, a third case of the Omicron variant was detected from an overseas Filipino from Qatar who arrived in the central province of Cebu on Nov 28.

The Philippines' health department however said that the unvaccinated - especially the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions - should still be prioritised for inoculations.

The South-east Asian nation has fully vaccinated 41 per cent of its population, trailing its neighbours.

More On This Topic
Further unease across Asia as Philippines, Cambodia report first cases of Omicron variant
Philippines vaccine mandate sees millions facing Covid-19 test fees
Related Stories
S'pore suspends ticket sales for VTL flights and buses for inbound travel between Dec 23 and Jan 20
Covid-19 vaccine bookings for kids aged 5 to 11 open; jabs from Dec 27
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
Germany, Sweden, Portugal and Scotland impose new restrictions as Omicron surges across Europe
Israel to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose in bid to outpace Omicron
Vaccination needed to protect kids from possible exposure to Covid-19: Janil
Is Singapore ready for Omicron?
Many vaccines likely won't stop infection from Covid-19 variant Omicron
Crack down hard, or wait and see? Europe split on Omicron response
US top expert warns of bleak winter due to Covid-19 variant Omicron

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.