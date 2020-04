MANILA (REUTERS) - The Philippine Health Ministry said on Wednesday (April 29) that confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the country have risen to more than 8,000.

In a bulletin, the Health Ministry reported 254 new infections, 28 additional deaths and 48 more recoveries.

That took the total cases to 8,212, deaths to 558 and recoveries to 1,023.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself