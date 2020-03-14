Coronavirus: Philippines confirms 34 new cases, taking full tally to 98

Workers disinfect the surroundings of the monument of Philippine national hero Jose Rizal after it was closed to the public, at the Luneta Park in Manila, on March 14, 2020.
Workers disinfect the surroundings of the monument of Philippine national hero Jose Rizal after it was closed to the public, at the Luneta Park in Manila, on March 14, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
1 hour ago

MANILA (REUTERS) - The Philippines reported on Saturday (March 14) an additional 34 confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing total to 98 ahead of the implementation of quarantine measures in the capital Manila.

It marked the largest single-day increase in confirmed cases in the South-east Asian nation, which has eight coronavirus deaths.

Details of the new cases are being validated and authorities are verifying reports of additional cases, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a news conference.

 

Related Stories: 

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content