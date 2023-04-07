Philippines concert organiser looking to tweak ticketing system in a bid to clamp down on scalpers

MANILA - Concert organisers are getting tougher on ticket scalpers in the Philippines with some changes in their ticketing system, intended to reduce the number of scammers and opportunistic resellers.
Ms Happee Sy, chief operating officer of one of the Philippines’ largest show organisers, Pulp Live World, tweeted last Tuesday that some changes will include printing buyer’s names on their tickets to deter ticket touting.
As part of Pulp’s proposed “solution” to prevent scalpers from re-selling tickets at sky-high prices, concert-goers will now have to present their physical tickets alongside matching valid IDs to enter concert venues.
Those who buy their tickets online will have to make sure that the account on ticket-selling sites they use is registered under the name of the person attending the concert.
Transferring ticket ownership will be possible, with assistance from the ticket sellers.
Pulp’s new policy has already been implemented with the sale of tickets for K-Pop group NCT Dream, which commenced last Sunday. The seven-member boyband’s concert will be held on April 29 and 30 in Manila.
Tickets found to have been bought from scalpers will be confiscated, with the ticket holder facing a blacklisting from all future shows to be held by Pulp, the event organisers said.
While there are no specific laws against scalping in Singapore, lawyer Chia Boon Teck from Chia Wong Chambers previously told The Straits Times that scalpers may be found guilty of committing other offences.
“A scalper may be liable for cheating if they deceive the vendors into selling them tickets. For example, by using false identities to purchase multiple tickets or giving a false representation that the tickets would not be resold,” he said, amid reports that tickets to an e-sports event were bought by scalpers who marked up ticket prices by more than 10 times.
“There may also be Computer Misuse Act offences if software is used to facilitate their offences. For example, using bots to automatically make multiple purchases using false identities.” THE PHILIPPINE INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK