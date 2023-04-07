Philippines concert organiser looking to tweak ticketing system in a bid to clamp down on scalpers

MANILA - Concert organisers are getting tougher on ticket scalpers in the Philippines with some changes in their ticketing system, intended to reduce the number of scammers and opportunistic resellers.

Ms Happee Sy, chief operating officer of one of the Philippines’ largest show organisers, Pulp Live World, tweeted last Tuesday that some changes will include printing buyer’s names on their tickets to deter ticket touting.

As part of Pulp’s proposed “solution” to prevent scalpers from re-selling tickets at sky-high prices, concert-goers will now have to present their physical tickets alongside matching valid IDs to enter concert venues.

Those who buy their tickets online will have to make sure that the account on ticket-selling sites they use is registered under the name of the person attending the concert.

Transferring ticket ownership will be possible, with assistance from the ticket sellers.