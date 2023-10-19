Philippines committed to start operating sovereign wealth fund in 2023: President Marcos

The government is finding ways to make the fund “as close to perfect and ideal as possible,” said Mr Marcos. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

MANILA - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday that the government is still committed to starting operations of a sovereign wealth fund by the end of this year.

The government is finding ways to make the fund “as close to perfect and ideal as possible,” Mr Marcos said in a speech before departing to Riyadh to join the Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit.

One of the most important aspects of his trip includes the sovereign wealth fund’s introduction to the world, specifically to Middle Eastern countries, Mr Marcos said.

Mr Marcos suspended the implementation of the fund to ensure safeguards are in place. The government touted the fund, which was signed into law in July, as a key driver for the country’s economic growth and infrastructure upgrade plans. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Marcos signs Philippines’ first sovereign wealth fund into law, vows checks against abuse
Marcos defends Philippine wealth fund Bill amid public backlash

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top