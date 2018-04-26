Boracay shuts ports, evicts tourists as six-month cleanup begins

BORACAY - The most famous island resort in the Philippines, Boracay, officially shut its ports and doors to tourists on Thursday (April 26) as it began a six-month cleanup. The exercise will involve tearing down illegal structures, building more sewerage infrastructure and widening a spine road.

"It's depressing. Everybody has accepted the fact that Boracay is already closed," Mr Peter Tay, 45, a Singaporean who owns a travel agency on the island, told The Straits Times.

Most of Boracay's hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars have shut down and sent their employees on leave.

Masseuses, vendors, hair braiders and tour operators normally found along White Beach, the main strip have vanished from sight.

Meanwhile, hundreds of policemen were posted at entry points and deployed across the island to bar tourists from entering the island and to ensure that stragglers were gone by midnight.

Long queues formed at a jetty port connecting Boracay to the main island of Panay, as security personnel screened for residents and workers with valid credentials.

Swimming had been prohibited, except at a designated spot.

Traffic along the normally busy road that cuts across the island was light.

Demolition teams, meanwhile, have begun removing some roadside structures, as they begin construction of a new circumferential road.

Tourism officials were on the island to supervise a cleanup of Bulabog Beach, on the eastern side of Boracay, where untreated sewage had been dumped in the past.

"We have to sacrifice. This is for those who are in Boracay. At the end of the day, when the place reopens, they can see their income double," said Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo.

President Rodrigo Duterte described Boracay a "cesspool" in a speech in February, and ordered it closed for six months earlier this month (April).

The 10 sq km Boracay, famed for its fine, white sand beaches, clear waters and festive nightlife, has seen tourist arrivals shoot up in recent years.

Fifteen years ago, the island used to welcome an average of 250,000 tourists each year. Last year, it drew a record two million tourists who spent about 56 billion pesos ($1.42 billion) between them.

This scramble for tourist dollars has fueled rapid development, which has taxed the island's fresh water supply, power grid, and its systems for disposing sewage and other wastes.

Sewer lines cover only half the island. The other half uses septic tanks, or taps into drainage canals and dumps untreated sewage into the sea.

About 100 tonnes of waste accumulate on the island each day, but only 30 tonnes are brought out.

Consequently, Boracay has seen an increase in the level of coliform bacteria, which indicates faecal contamination and can cause diarrhoea, and longer episodes of algal bloom.

Even those who criticise the shutdown recognise the problems.

"We are very supportive of this closure order. We're just worried about the families of those living in Boracay because of the absence of clear guidelines and sufficient support," said Ms Nennette Graf, head of Boracay Foundation, a non-profit organisation.

Mr Duterte has promised to release 2 billion pesos from the government's "calamity fund" to help the 36,000-odd workers in Boracay who will be displaced by the shutdown.

But he has yet to issue an executive order or declare a "state of calamity" in Boracay for the money to be released.

"The locals are still not getting assistance because there has been no declaration. They can't get funds or assistance… People are still wondering what to do. Some of them are worried about what's next for them," said Mr Tay.

Ms Sonia Mendoza, chair of Mother Earth Foundation, said closing Boracay "is a good start".

"I don't know if six months will be enough, but they need to come up with a master plan that will put in place controls after the rehab," she said.