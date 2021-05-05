Philippines clears Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

The benefits of using Moderna's shots to prevent Covid-19 outweigh known and potential risks.
MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - The Philippines has approved Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, Food and Drug Administration head Eric Domingo said on Wednesday (May 5).

The benefits of using Moderna's shots to prevent Covid-19 outweigh known and potential risks, Mr Domingo said at a virtual briefing.

Moderna recently signed a deal with the Philippine government and private sector to supply 20 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccines. Initial shipments are expected in June, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said on Tuesday.

