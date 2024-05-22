Philippines-China wiretapping row hits stalemate as Filipino commander denies making ‘new deal’

MANILA – A senior Philippine Navy commander, embroiled in an alleged wiretapped conversation with a Chinese diplomat, has denied forging a so-called “new deal” with Beijing to de-escalate tensions over a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.

Vice-Admiral Alberto Carlos on May 22 faced a Philippine Senate committee that kicked off an investigation on the Chinese Embassy’s alleged recording of a phone call, made in early January, between the senior Filipino military official and a Chinese military attache whom Mr Carlos identified only as “Colonel Li”.

“I did not forge any agreement at the level and magnitude that would bind our two countries for the long term and redefine foreign policy,” said Mr Carlos under oath before senators.

“I have not compromised the country’s territorial integrity. I have not given up our sovereign rights and entitlements. I am a soldier for the Filipino,” he added.

The hearing was suspended without revelation of what was actually discussed during the alleged wiretapped conversation.

But a senior counsel for the Philippine Department of Justice said “there indeed was wiretapping”, which would violate domestic laws, while a senator presiding over the probe proposed to expel the Chinese diplomat involved.

The Straits Times contacted the Chinese Embassy for comment, but it did not respond. Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian was also a no-show during the hearing.

Mr Carlos had been the chief of the Philippine military’s Western Command, which has jurisdiction over the eastern parts of the South China Sea that lie within the country’s exclusive economic zone. Manila calls this the West Philippine Sea, but Beijing is also claiming it as its own, along with most of the South China Sea.

Mr Carlos was relieved of his post after the wiretapping scandal broke in early May.

Local newspapers Manila Bulletin and The Manila Times released separate reports on May 7 and May 8 respectively, quoting unnamed Chinese diplomatic sources as saying that Beijing has an audio recording and transcript of the alleged phone call. Mr Carlos allegedly agreed to a “new model” of settling the dispute over the Second Thomas Shoal.

The Philippines in 1999 grounded a World War II-era warship at this shoal to serve as its remote military outpost in the disputed waterway. In past months, China Coast Guard vessels have been firing water cannon at Philippine ships sending supplies to troops stationed there.

Mr Carlos confirmed during the Senate hearing that Col Li had called him in January. He noted that the call lasted only three to five minutes, contrary to Chinese officials’ claims that the conversation was 12 minutes long.

He said the conversation was “very informal” and that they “explored ways to reduce tensions” over the Philippines’ resupply missions to the shoal.

“The terms ‘common understanding’, ‘new model’ were not part of our conversation,” Mr Carlos said.

Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr and Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Romeo Brawner Jr denied authorising any new agreement with China on de-escalating tensions at the disputed shoal. Still, Mr Carlos was replaced as Western Command chief on May 16 in what Mr Teodoro described as an “administrative decision”. He did not elaborate.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano also accused China of operating malign influence and interference operations in the country. He called for the Chinese diplomats involved in the wiretapping to be expelled from the Philippines.