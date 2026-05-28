Philippines charges senator over flood infrastructure scandal

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Senator Jinggoy Estrada is the highest-ranking public official to be sued for allegedly siphoning off funds intended for flood infrastructure in the typhoon-prone nation.

– The Philippines’ anti-graft watchdog charged Senator Jinggoy Estrada with plunder and graft for his alleged involvement in a multibillion-peso corruption scheme that slowed economic growth and outraged the public.

The Office of the Ombudsman on May 28 filed the charges against Estrada at the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court, which can order his arrest.

He is the highest-ranking public official to be sued for allegedly siphoning off funds intended for flood infrastructure in the typhoon-prone nation.

Estrada earlier denied involvement in the scheme, saying that the accusations against him were “outright lies.”

He also recently said he is ready to face any charges, which he described as “the price that I have to pay for standing on my own principles”.

The charges were lodged against Estrada at a time when he and senators aligned with Vice-President Sara Duterte are holding on to a thin majority at the Upper Chamber.

Any arrest could shift power at the Senate where Duterte is set to face an impeachment trial.

Estrada was also previously embroiled in another alleged corruption scheme involving lawmakers’ discretionary funds, but was acquitted of plunder. BLOOMBERG