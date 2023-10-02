Philippines braces for flash floods as Typhoon Koinu hovers

MANILA - The Philippines is bracing for flash floods and landslides that may be triggered by heavy rains brought by tropical cyclone Koinu, which reached typhoon category on Monday morning.

The centre of the typhoon was spotted 675km east of Aparri in northern Cagayan province, with maximum sustained winds of 120kmh and gusts of up to 150kmh, weather agency Pagasa said. It’s moving north-west-ward at 10kmh.

The typhoon is enhancing the south-west monsoon that causes rains and thunderstorms in the main Luzon island.

Koinu is forecast to exit the Philippine territory on Thursday, when it’s expected to make landfall over the southern part of Taiwan, Pagasa said.

The Philippines suspended its currency and fixed income markets on Sept 1 after government offices including the central bank were shut due to monsoon rains from three cyclones.

About 20 cyclones pass through the Philippines each year, making it one of the world’s worst-hit countries. BLOOMBERG