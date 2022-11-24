Philippines asks China to explain rocket debris incident in South China Sea

Filipino coastguard personnel monitoring Chinese vessels anchored at Sabina Shoal, in the South China Sea on April 27, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
9 min ago

MANILA – The Philippines has issued a diplomatic note to China seeking explanation on a South China Sea incident over suspected rocket debris, in a move that could further strain the nations’ ties.

The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs wants China to clarify what happened between the South-east Asian nation’s Navy and the Chinese Coast Guard in waters off Pag-asa Island on Nov 20, the agency’s spokesman Teresita Daza said on Thursday.

A Chinese vessel “forcefully retrieved” suspected rocket debris being towed by the Philippine Navy in the South China Sea, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing the military. China has denied any interception or seizure, according to CNN.

The latest incident presents another challenge to the Philippines’ ties with China.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has recently been fostering his nation’s longstanding alliance with the United States.

He is also seeking compromise with China over a maritime and territorial dispute in the South China Sea, including on oil exploration. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
US has ‘unwavering commitment’ to defend Philippines if attacked in South China Sea: Kamala Harris
Xi tells Marcos stability on South China Sea issues key to good ties

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top