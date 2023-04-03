Philippines announces four more military bases US troops can use

MANILA – The Philippines announced on Monday the location of four additional military bases to be used by US troops, with one site near the hotly disputed South China Sea and another not far from Taiwan.

The four sites are considered “suitable and mutually beneficial”, the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement.

It added that the bases would also be used for humanitarian and relief operations during disasters.

The long-time treaty allies agreed in February to expand cooperation in “strategic areas” of the country as they seek to counter China’s growing assertiveness over Taiwan and its building of bases in the South China Sea.

The 2014 Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement, known as Edca, gave US forces access to five bases in the Philippines.

It was expanded to nine, but the locations of the four additional bases were withheld while the government consulted with local officials.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has approved the use of three sites in northern Philippines, the statement said.

A US official confirmed that the locations announced by the palace were the new Edca sites.

The sites are a naval base and airport in Cagayan province and an army camp in the neighbouring province of Isabela, the statement said.

The naval base in Cagayan province’s Santa Ana is about 400km from Taiwan.

Another site will be on Balabac Island, off the southern tip of Palawan Island, near the South China Sea.

Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba has publicly opposed having Edca sites in his province for fear of jeopardising Chinese investment and becoming a target in a conflict over Taiwan.

But acting Defence Secretary Carlito Galvez told reporters recently the government has “already decided” on the sites, and that Mr Mamba agreed to “abide with the decision”.

The agreement allows US troops to rotate through the bases and also store defence equipment and supplies at them.

The pact stalled under former president Rodrigo Duterte, who favoured China over the Philippines’ former colonial master.

But Mr Marcos, who succeeded Mr Duterte last June, has adopted a more US-friendly foreign policy and has sought to accelerate the implementation of Edca.

Beijing has been critical of the agreement, which its embassy in the Philippines said recently was part of “US efforts to encircle and contain China through its military alliance with this country”.

The Chinese embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. AFP