Philippines and US boost ties as tensions grow in South China Sea

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin agreed there is room to strengthen relations as the Pentagon chief vowed a deeper role in Asia amid lingering tension in the South China Sea.

Mr Duterte received Mr Austin in a courtesy call at the presidential palace in Manila on Thursday (July 29) night, where they had an "open and frank" discussion on the status and future direction of Philippines-US engagement, according to a statement from Mr Duterte's office released on Friday.

"They agreed that the alliance can be further strengthened through enhanced communication and greater cooperation, particularly in the areas of pandemic response, combating transnational crimes, including the war on illegal drugs, maritime domain awareness, the rule of law and trade and investments," said the statement that came on the US defence secretary's first official visit to Manila.

Mr Duterte last year moved to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement between the two countries, which sets the terms for joint exercises and engagement of American soldiers in the Philippines. The decision, seen as a pivot toward China, was Mr Duterte's first significant effort to cut defence ties with the United States.

However, the agreement has been repeatedly extended as tensions between the Philippines and China have escalated in recent months over disputed areas in the South China Sea. Backed by the US, Manila has protested the presence of Chinese vessels in contested waters, while Beijing has insisted their presence in the region is legitimate.

Mr Austin has used his visit to South-east Asia to reassure allies of the US' commitment to engage with the region, and to challenge what he described as China's aggression.

The Pentagon chief's second visit to the region as secretary comes at a time of mounting US-China tensions and as countries across South-east Asia struggle with a surge in coronavirus cases.