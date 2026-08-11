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A video of Vice-President Sara Duterte being shown during her impeachment trial in the Philippine Senate in Pasay City, Metro Manila, on July 22.

MANILA – Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte was hit with a criminal charge on Aug 11 over an alleged death threat against the country’s President, a key part of the case against her in her ongoing Senate impeachment trial.

The charge of “grave threats” was filed in the afternoon in a Quezon City courtroom, Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesman Polo Martinez said.

It stems from a National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) criminal complaint filed in February 2025, months after a late-night news briefing in which Duterte claimed to have hired an assassin to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, his wife and a former congressman cousin should he have her cut down first.

Lawyers for the 48-year-old on Aug 11 argued that the case could not be pursued while she was being impeached.

“As a sitting impeachable officer, the Vice-President may not be prosecuted for an alleged offence that is also the subject of an impeachment case,” defence lawyer Paul Lawrence Lim said in a statement.

Asked if the DOJ believed the case could be pursued simultaneously alongside the impeachment trial, Martinez told AFP, “That’s correct”, adding that it was now in the court’s jurisdiction.

“That’s for the prosecutors in that ongoing trial to present,” he said, adding that they had met a “high threshold” before moving forward with the case.

Professor Dante Gatmaytan, of the University of the Philippines College of Law, told AFP there was nothing to prevent the cases from proceeding independently of each other.

“This is not unconstitutional,” he said in a phone interview. “There might be theories that can be applied later on, but right now, nothing will stop the DOJ from proceeding with the criminal case.”

Under the Philippine legal code, a conviction on the charge of “grave threats” carries a jail term of between one and six months.

An additional complaint of “inciting to sedition” included in the original NBI complaint was dismissed.

Duterte, the daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte, was impeached in May on charges that also included graft and corruption.

Aug 11 marked Day 14 of a Senate impeachment trial where her political career – and planned 2028 presidential run – hangs in the balance.

A guilty verdict would see her removed from office and permanently barred from elective politics. AFP