Philippine unemployment hits new low since start of pandemic

The unemployment rate eased for a third month in a row to hit 5 per cent in September. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 min ago
Published
4 min ago

MANILA – The Philippines’ unemployment rate in September fell to a new low since the Covid-19 pandemic began, highlighting more green shoots of recovery as the country fully reopens its domestic economy.

The unemployment rate eased for a third month in a row to hit 5 per cent in September, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, which bodes well for third-quarter growth.

“The recent survey results show the gains of the full reopening of our economy,” Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said in a statement.

Gross domestic product was 7.4 per cent in the second quarter, bringing the average growth in the first half of the year to 7.8 per cent, above the government’s 6.5 to 7.5 per cent growth target for 2022.

Official third quarter GDP data will be released on Nov 10. REUTERS

More On This Topic
India's unemployment rate remains high, worsened by Covid-19 pandemic
Australia unemployment dives to 48-year low as jobs boom

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top