Philippine tycoon and his senator children face graft for water deals

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Former Senate president Manuel Villar is one of the Philippines’ wealthiest businessmen.

MANILA – The Philippines’ anti-graft watchdog is filing graft complaints against two senators allied with Vice-President Sara Duterte, a development that could have implications for her impeachment trial.

The Office of the Ombudsman is filing criminal and administrative complaints against Senators Mark Villar and Camille Villar over “grossly disadvantageous” water contracts with local districts, Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said during a news briefing on Sept 18.

Mark Villar is a beneficial owner of Prime Water Infrastructure (PWIC) and Prime Asset Ventures, Clavano said. Other owners include his father, tycoon and former Senate president Manuel Villar; his mother, former senator Cynthia Villar; and his brother, Manuel Paolo Villar.

“The Office of the Ombudsman has found that the agreements of the PWIC with the local water districts were grossly advantageous with the water districts,” Clavano said.

Manuel Villar, in a statement, said: “We respect the legal process and will respond to the complaints at the appropriate time and in the proper forum.”

“We are confident that, once given the opportunity to examine the allegations and the evidence supporting them, we will be able to fully and properly defend our rights and address the matters raised against us,” he said.

Prime Water “reportedly failed to supply uninterrupted water resources and instead provided poor drinking water standards”, among other issues in 19 of the 75 contracts secured from 2015 to 2022.

Mark Villar was public works secretary from 2016 to 2021 during the administration of detained former president Rodrigo Duterte, the vice-president’s father.

When asked if the Office of the Ombudsman is targeting minority senators who are allied with the vice-president, Clavano said Prime Water has been under investigation for a long time.

“We know that the public has many complaints about Prime Water, and that is not just in our imagination,” Clavano said.

Mark Villar and Camille Villar are among the 24 members of the Senate, which is sitting as an impeachment court to try Vice-President Duterte over allegations that include threatening the life of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, her former ally.

Two senators allied with Duterte have been detained on plunder charges, while another one is in hiding to evade an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court over charges related to Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war that killed thousands.

At least two-thirds vote of the Senate is needed to convict the vice-president, who faces ouster and perpetual disqualification from holding public office. BLOOMBERG