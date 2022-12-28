Philippine transport chief favours curbs for Chinese visitors

MANILA – Philippine Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said he’s in favour of imposing Covid-19 measures including testing on inbound travellers from China.

“I think we should be very cautious because if they have a lot of Covid cases, we should be careful about Chinese visitors coming into the Philippines,” Mr Bautista told reporters on Wednesday.

Mr Bautista also said the Department of Finance has written to China this month telling Beijing that Manila is ready to reopen talks on loans for a Philippine rail project ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s state visit to China in January. BLOOMBERG