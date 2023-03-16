Philippine social media users face barrage of bogus medical posts

MANILA - Philippine vlogger Rosanel Demasudlay holds a heart-shaped “virginity soap” bar in front of the camera and assures her hundreds of YouTube followers it can be safely used to “tighten” their vaginas.

The video is part of a barrage of bogus and harmful medical posts on social media platforms, where Filipinos rank among the world’s heaviest users.

Even before Covid-19 confined people to their homes and left them fearful of seeing a doctor, many in the Philippines sought remedies online because they were cheaper and easier to access.

During the pandemic, AFP’s Fact Check team saw an explosion of misinformation about untested cosmetic products and quick-fix treatments for chronic illnesses.

The majority appear as free posts or paid advertisements on Facebook, the most popular social media site among the 76 million Internet users in the Philippines.

They can circulate for weeks or even months without detection, as Facebook struggles to keep up with the torrent of misinformation flooding its platform.

While there is no vetting of posts before they go live, Facebook has a multi-stage, largely automated, review system to check ads before they are published.

Many of the products are promoted in videos that have been doctored to make it look like real medical professionals are endorsing them.

Others appear in falsified news reports, while some are touted by vloggers such as Ms Demasudlay.

AFP fact checkers have debunked dozens of claims, including a manipulated Philippine news report that appeared to promote a herbal supplement for diabetics as an alternative to insulin.

A single post of the false video was viewed more than three million times, shared more than seven thousand times and attracted almost ten thousand comments from people, many wanting to buy it.