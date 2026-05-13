Philippine Senator says arrest imminent, urges public to block ICC transfer

Philippine senators Ronald dela Rosa (left) and Bong Go attending a session at the Senate, which holds dela Rosa under protective custody amid an International Criminal Court warrant, in Pasay City on May 13.

MANILA - Philippine Senator Ronald dela Rosa said on May 13 that his arrest was imminent and urged people to mobilise to prevent him from being sent to the International Criminal Court.

Dela Rosa, the chief enforcer in former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly war on drugs, has been hunkered down in his Senate office for three days, fearing he would be arrested.

The ICC unsealed an arrest warrant on May 11 for the former police chief, dated November, on charges of crimes against humanity, the same crimes 81-year-old Duterte is accused of as he awaits trial in The Hague following his arrest in 2025.

“I am appealing to you, I hope you can help me. Do not allow another Filipino to be brought to The Hague,” dela Rosa said in a video posted on Facebook.

The Philippine National Bureau of Investigation, which dela Rosa said would be carrying out his arrest, did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

Dela Rosa, who showed up at the Senate on May 11 for the first time since disappearing from public view in November, has appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr not to hand him over to the ICC.

He has also filed an emergency petition with the Supreme Court urging it to block any attempt to transfer him. REUTERS