Philippine Senate lowers threshold to oust V-P Duterte, derail her presidential bid

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The decision means prosecutors now need 14 votes for a conviction, instead of the 16 votes.

MANILA – The Philippine Senate approved on Sept 23 a lower threshold of votes needed to find Vice-President Sara Duterte guilty at her impeachment trial, potentially making it easier to execute her ouster.

Senators voted 13-1, with six Duterte allies abstaining, that the constitutionally required two-thirds guilty verdict by “all members of the Senate” refers only to those “capable of participating”.

At least four senators loyal to the vice-president, including two now in jail, are now absent from the impeachment proceedings.

On Sept 23, presiding judge Senator Francis Escudero said the decision, which effectively lowers the number of guilty votes needed from 16 to 14, would be treated as the “controlling ruling” going forward.

“While the chair takes exception to this decision, the chair nonetheless accepts it as a judgment of this court and is bound to give it effect,” said Escudero, who was the sole “no” vote.

Duterte’s lawyers can still appeal the lower threshold at the Supreme Court.

“We accept the decision without waiving our right to go up to the Supreme Court. From today until the (verdict), many things can still happen,” said Duterte defence counsel Michael Poa.

Duterte spokesman Paolo Panelo called the vote an attempt at “changing the Constitution”.

“Their aim is to manufacture a conviction. They cannot get 16, so they want to lower (it) to convict V-P Sara,” he said.

The House of Representatives impeached Duterte on May 11 on allegations of graft, corruption, bribery and an alleged assassination plot against one-time ally President Ferdinand Marcos.

Should the Senate find her guilty, she will be stripped of the vice-presidency and permanently barred from elected office.

Two of Duterte’s allies are currently in prison on corruption charges and another is hiding while sought on an International Criminal Court warrant.

A fourth, who is out of the country seeking medical treatment, is under investigation.

But they are not alone. Five other senators in the Duterte camp are currently the subject of government probes.

“The vote may also offer a glimpse of how the final (impeachment) voting could go, although nothing is assured at this time. Senators still have to weigh the evidence, and, admittedly, weigh public opinion,” said Ederson Tapia, public administration professor at the University of Makati. “But if I were Vice-President Duterte, I would be concerned.”

Cleve Arguelles of pollster WR Numero said ahead of the vote that “given the pressure Malacanang (the presidential palace) appears to be exerting on Duterte allies in the Senate, the working expectation is that the administration will continue trying to secure 16 votes”.

Arguelles added he believes there is a “strong likelihood” that number could be reached even if the lowered threshold make it unnecessary.

Marcos has repeatedly denied having any influence on the impeachment process. AFP, REUTERS