Philippine school suspends classes over alleged shooting threat

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Batangas City Integrated High School said the suspension was imposed to ensure the safety and security of students, teaching and non-teaching staff, parents, and the entire school community.

LUCENA CITY, Quezon – The administration of Batangas City Integrated High School (BCIHS) in Batangas City, Philippines, has suspended classes and all on-site school activities starting June 29 , following reported threats of shooting against the school.

“In view of the reported shooting threats involving Batangas City Integrated High School, all classes and on-site school activities are suspended beginning tomorrow, June 29, 2026, until further notice,” the school said in an urgent advisory posted on its official Facebook page shortly before midnight on June 28 .

This announcement , however, did not disclose details about the alleged threats involving the school in Barangay 20.

School officials said the suspension was imposed to ensure the safety and security of students, teaching and non-teaching personnel, parents, and the entire school community.

“Everyone is advised not to enter or proceed to the school premises while the suspension remains in effect,” the advisory said.

The school administration said it is closely coordinating with the appropriate law enforcement authorities in addressing the situation.

BCIHS also urged students, parents and school personnel to remain calm, refrain from spreading unverified information and rely on only official announcements issued through the school’s communication channels.

The school said classes will resume once authorities have completed their assessment and the safety of the school community has been assured.

“Please remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious messages, accounts, or activities to the school administration or the proper authorities,” the school appealed.

“The safety of everyone remains our highest priority,” it added. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK