Philippine President’s lawmaker cousin charged over flood-control scandal

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The case came more than a year after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr put the so-called ghost infrastructure projects centre stage in a public address.

MANILA – Philippine prosecutors filed a criminal charge on Sept 7 against a lawmaker and cousin of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr over his alleged involvement in a massive corruption scandal involving bogus flood-control projects.

The case came more than a year after Marcos put the so-called ghost infrastructure projects, believed to have cost Filipino taxpayers billions of US dollars , centre stage in a public address.

Several construction firm owners, government officials and politicians have been accused of pocketing funds from the projects.

On Sept 7, ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said the “plunder” case against Martin Romualdez, Marcos’ congressman cousin, involved a total of 7.4 billion pesos (S$149.5 million) in alleged bribes, anomalous budget insertions and project allocations.

Romualdez has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

Plunder is a non-bailable offence referring to large-scale corruption punishable by life imprisonment.

“We don’t pick and choose. There is no name here that we’re trying to avoid. Everything here is based on evidence,” Remulla told reporters. “This case proves that there are no sacred cows.”

Remulla said prosecutors intend to file more cases against Romualdez and others implicated in the flood-control scandal.

Romualdez’s co-respondents include former lawmaker Elizaldy Co and several others accused of conspiring to unlawfully accumulate wealth through government funds.

In September 2025, Romualdez resigned as speaker of the House of Representatives after his name surfaced in the widening investigation.

At the time, he said stepping down would allow investigators to perform their work without “undue influence”. He remains a member of the House.

Over the past year, prosecutors have filed cases against a number of sitting and former lawmakers, public works officials and construction company representatives allegedly linked to the scheme.

Corruption has long been a problem in the Philippines’ brand of freewheeling democracy, and accounts for much of the massive poverty in the South-east Asian nation of 112 million people. AFP