Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to impose new quarantine measures across Luzon

Members of the police and the army stand at a checkpoint to randomly inspect vehicles coming from North Luzon Expressway in Manila, on March 15, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
23 min ago

MANILA (REUTERS) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will impose "enhanced community quarantine" across the country's entire main island of Luzon, his spokesman said on Monday (March 16), adding to existing measures aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

More details would follow on the enhanced quarantining procedures, Mr Salvador Panelo told reporters in a text message, without elaborating.

Mr Panelo had earlier said a "total lockdown" of Metropolitan Manila was among options available in what he said was "a matter of national survival".

This story is developing.

 

