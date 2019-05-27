Philippine President Duterte threatens to resign if his son seeks House Speaker job

MANILA (DPA) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday (May 27) he would resign if his eldest son bids for the speakership of the House of Representatives, having won a seat in the lower chamber of parliament in elections earlier this month.

The 74-year-old leader has asked his son, Paolo, to let him know three days in advance of announcing his bid for the speakership of the House so he can tender his resignation.

"If you run, I will resign," he said in a speech at the presidential palace, addressing Paolo. "There are too many of us. Your sister is mayor (of the southern city of Davao)... then the vice mayor is my youngest son.

"If you're speaker and I'm president, it doesn't look good," he added.

Duterte noted that his son usually does not listen to him.

"If he insists on running, go ahead," he said. "Let me know three days in advance before you make the announcement and I will tender my resignation."

Paolo Duterte, a former vice mayor of Davao City, was elected congressional representative for the municipality's first district.

His sister, Sara, won another term as mayor, while their youngest brother Sebastian was elected vice mayor.

Duterte previously warned his daughter against running for president in 2022, amid talk that she was a strong contender for the top post.

"Inday, I'm publicly warning (you)," Duterte told reporters, calling his daughter by her nickname. "The presidency will not educate you, it will just destroy you."