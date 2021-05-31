Philippine President Duterte gets party's push to run for vice-president

This charts a possible path for President Rodrigo Duterte after his term ends next year.
MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's political party has urged him to run for vice-president in the 2022 elections, charting a possible path for him after his term ends next year.

Duterte's political party PDP-Laban on Monday (May 31) passed a resolution also enjoining him to choose a presidential candidate, according to the group's live-streamed assembly.

Under Philippine law, a president can only be elected for a single six-year term.

Earlier in the day, Mr Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque said the President "leaves it to God" whether or not he will seek the nation's second-highest elected post.

"If the President thinks it is God's will, he will make the proper announcement in due course," Mr Roque said.

