Philippine officials seek to shut down motorcycle ride-sharing firm founded by Singaporean

MANILA - Transport officials on Monday (Jan 20) sought to shut down the Philippines' largest motorcycle ride-sharing firm, founded and helmed by a Singaporean, as they abruptly terminated a pilot programme meant to ascertain the safe use of motorcycles as taxis.

But lawmakers have criticised the move which cast a pall over the future of Angkas, its over 27,000 riders and the hundreds of thousands of commuters who depend on them daily to cut through Manila's soul-crushing traffic.

"It's a mess… The study is being impeded. We cannot gather data because of actions being undertaken by one of the players. So, it's better to terminate it," Mr Arturo Gardiola, head of the technical working group overseeing the pilot programme, told reporters.

He blamed Angkas for "deliberately questioning and arrogantly defying" his group.

Mr Gardiola said that with the test run terminated, Angkas would have to shut down.

The company's riders would be accosted, and their motorcycles impounded, should they get caught defying the ban starting next week, he said.

But Senator Christopher Go, a personal aide to President Rodrigo Duterte, told reporters he had persuaded Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade to allow Angkas to continue operating.

There would be no arrests, he said.

He said he asked Mr Gardiola's group and Angkas to sort out their differences, so that the pilot programme could continue.

Mr Gardiola had also wanted to blacklist Angkas for purportedly operating in cities it was not supposed to, and violating rules on foreign ownership.

Angkas - a nod to the Tagalog word that means "to ride pillion" or "hitch a ride" - was founded in 2016 by Ms Angeline Tham, 37, a Singaporean.

The company had to suspend its operations in its first year, after regulators ruled that it violated a law prohibiting the use of two-wheel vehicles for public transport.

Lawmakers have introduced over a dozen Bills to amend that legislation.

While waiting for that amendment, transportation officials sanctioned a six-month pilot programme to let Angkas prove motorcycle taxis were safe.

That test run ended in December.

The transportation department extended it until March this year . But the study group in the department wanted to slash the number of riders who had signed up with Angkas from over 27,000 to just 10,000 to accommodate two more players into the pilot programme.

Angkas managed to secure a court order restraining that plan for 72 hours.

Senators said on Monday that transportation officials seemed to have an axe to grind against Angkas for turning to the court to seek legal remedies.

Mr Gardiola announced the end of the test run on motorcycle taxis just hours before he was set to appraise the Senate about the programme's progress.

"You seem very angry… because of the restraining order," Senator Ralph Recto told Mr Gardiola and other representatives from the transportation department.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian flatly declared: "What you're doing is revenge. This is revenge."

In the brief time that it was open for business, Angkas cultivated a horde of loyal customers who were relieved that there was a service they could access with their phones that could get them to work or an appointment in minutes, not hours.

Traffic in Metro Manila is regarded as among the worst in the world, with cars often crawling at a pace of just 4.9 minutes per kilometre.