Philippine national police chief Archie Gamboa's chopper crashes

MANILA (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A helicopter carrying Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Archie Gamboa crashed on Thursday (March 5) morning in San Pedro, Laguna.

Gen Gamboa and his companions have already been rushed to the hospital, a report from dzMM said.

Gen Gamboa was conscious when pulled out of the wreckage, based on initial reports.

The police chief was on his way to the regional police headquarters in Camp Vicente Lim in Calamba, Laguna, when the mishap happened.

"They (Gamboa and companions) were supposed to fly on a chopper. We left ahead and was wondering why no chopper took off," said Lieutenant Colonel Chitadel Gaoiran of the Laguna police in a phone interview.