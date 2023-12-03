Philippine military on high alert; Marcos blames university bombing on ‘foreign terrorists’

MANILA – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr condemned a deadly bombing on Dec 3, blaming “foreign terrorists”, as police and the military strengthened security in the country’s south and around the capital Manila. At least four people were killed and at least 50 injured after a bomb exploded during a morning Catholic mass in a university gymnasium in Marawi. “I condemn in the strongest possible terms the senseless and most heinous acts perpetrated by foreign terrorists,” said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. “Extremists who wield violence against the innocent will always be regarded as enemies to our society.” Law enforcement operations to bring to justice the perpetrators of the “terrorist activity” will “continue unabated”, Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro told a press conference.

There were “strong indications of a foreign element” in the bombing, he said, refusing to elaborate so as not to compromise ongoing investigations.

Fragments of a 16-mm mortar were recovered at the scene, senior police official Emmanuel Peralta told the press conference. The blast in Marawi, capital of Lanao del Sur province, followed a series of military operations against local pro-Islamic State groups - Dawlah Islamiyah-Philippines, Abu Sayyaf and Maute – in the southern Philippines, the military chief said. “It is possible that what happened this morning was a retaliatory attack,” Armed Forces Chief Romeo Brawner told the press conference. “Based on the evidence that we gathered there is a big percentage that points to the Maute-ISIS.”

The Islamic State-linked Maute seized Marawi on May 2017, seeking to make it a South-east Asian “wilayat” – or governorate - for Islamic State. In the ensuing five-month battle, Islamist fighters and Philippine forces killed more than a thousand people, including civilians.

Urging calm, Mr Marcos posted on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that he had instructed the national police and armed forces “to ensure the protection and safety of civilians and the security of affected and vulnerable communities”.

“Rest assured we will bring the perpetrators of this ruthless act to justice,” he added.

Army Major-General Gabriel Viray III called the attack at the Mindanao State University “a terror act”, speaking to reporters as explosive disposal experts were deployed.

“Right now we are on heightened alert and our troops remain vigilant as we are determining the motive and identifying the perpetrators to really ascertain who was behind it,” General Viray said.

Military officials have surveyed the gymnasium, which appeared intact except for burn marks in the centre where the explosion occurred, according to images shared by the government of Lanao del Sur on its Facebook account. White plastic chairs were strewn about.

Videos posted by DZBB radio on X showed rescuers carrying injured people out of the gym on plastic chairs. University student Chris Jurado, 21, told AFP from his hospital bed that the explosion happened during the first Bible reading of the mass. “It was really sudden and everyone ran,” he said. “When I looked behind me, people were lying on the floor. We didn’t know what happened because everything happened so fast.”

Rowena Mae Fernandez, 19, said she did not know what the blast was at first – then others started running.

“My companion and I also ran, even though we fell on the ground at one point. That was the only thing I remembered until I got out of the gym and I fell again,” she said from hospital. “My friends were crying because they saw my injury.”

“Terroristic attacks on educational institutions must also be condemned because these are places that promote the culture of peace,” Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr said in a statement.

The Philippine military killed 11 militants on Dec 2, including members of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Philippines group, in an operation that recovered 10 high-powered firearms and three explosive devices.

“We are looking at the bomb signature to determine if the group was indeed behind it,” General Viray said. The coast guard said in a statement that it had directed its districts to intensify pre-departure inspection at ports.