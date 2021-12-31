Philippine mayor sparks controversy by firing cash with his 'money gun' at crowds

LAOAG CITY (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Philippine mayor played Santa to his thrilled constituents on Tuesday (Dec 28) with a custom-made "gold money gun".

Wearing his signature shades but no face mask, Narvacan Mayor Luis "Chavit" Singson was shown in a video firing 100 peso (S$2.65) and 500 peso bills from the gun while his shrieking constituents scrambled to grab the money.

The 43-second video posted on his official Facebook page has gone viral, generating at least 2.9 million views and 72,000 reactions.

In an interview on Thursday, the 80-year-old political kingpin of Ilocos Sur province said his gesture was not a campaign gimmick because he was not seeking a local or national post in the May 2022 elections.

He said giving away cash in that manner was nothing new, having done so in the past and not only during the holidays.

"It was meant only to make people happy, especially since it's Christmas. If people are happy, I am, too," Mr Singson said in Filipino.

Ilocos Sur residents said Mr Singson had always been "generous" since he started in politics in 1972.

"This is what giving looks like in his bailiwick. He would give money whenever he feels like it," remarked a resident.

Ms Jenny Macatiag, who has handled Mr Singson's media and public relations since 2003, said in an interview on Thursday that the former Ilocos Sur governor had "always been like that", blasting wads of cash to supporters "just for fun".

She declined to disclose the amount of money given away, saying only that "it was not much."

Ms Macatiag, who grew up in Sinait town in Ilocos Sur, recounted that people expected Mr Singson to give away cash each time he attended public gatherings or fiesta celebrations.

"Everybody would wait for him even late in the night. He enjoys giving away cash because it makes people happy," she said, adding that residents would often tease Mr Singson to "bring out his gun" whenever they saw him in public.