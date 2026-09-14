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Philippine President Marcos’ cousin to be moved from hospital to jail

Martin Romualdez has denied wrongdoing in a plunder case connected to a multi-billion peso corruption scandal involving flood infrastructure projects.

MANILA – The Philippines’ anti-graft court ordered on Sept 14 the transfer of Martin Romualdez, the lawmaker-cousin of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr accused of plunder, from a hospital to a regular jail.

The Sandiganbayan court’s order came after the medical director of the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital testified that Romualdez’s heart-attack risk is low and he doesn’t need continued hospital confinement.

Last week, the former house speaker was admitted at an upscale private hospital after the anti-graft court ordered his arrest for a plunder case connected to a multi-billion peso corruption scandal involving flood infrastructure projects. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Romualdez, who is scheduled for arraignment on Sept 16, has been seeking continued hospital stay citing health risks.

Marcos is under pressure to show that his move to expose the corruption scandal has led to better government spending and cases against those allegedly involved, including his cousin.

The scandal has caused the economy to stumble into a deeper slowdown, as it paralysed government spending and dampened consumer and business confidence. Bloomberg